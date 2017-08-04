Graffiti reported at Metter Park in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating multiple reports of spray-painted graffiti in the area of Metter Park that occurred over the weekend.

At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Metter Park and found spray-painted graffiti on the Scout Hut and the grandstand pavilion at Metter Park. More graffiti was reported about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the rear wall of Turner Hall and on machinery at the former Upchurch concrete plant property along Locust Street.

“Uniformed patrol officers interviewed multiple juveniles in the area over the weekend,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Criminal charges are currently pending.