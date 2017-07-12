 Golda Bernice Brigman | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Golda Bernice Brigman | Obituary

Golda Bernice Brigman

Golda Bernice Brigman, 95, formerly of Hartford, died July 10, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 23, 1921, daughter of the late Eunice M. Wadeking.

She married Finis Lee Brigman April 30, 1938, in Wickeclif, Ky.; he preceded her in death June 6, 2006.

Bernice worked as a machine operator at the Smith and Wesson Company in Alton before retiring in 1976. She enjoyed outdoor activities, crafting and cooking.

She had been a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Hartford.

Surviving are two sons, James (Teri) Brigman of Hartford, and Mark (Karen) Brigman of Columbia; daughter Sherry Lange of Bethalto; daughter-in-law Susie Brigman of Glen Carbon; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, son Kenneth Brigman, son-in-law Elwood Lang, and sister Mary Lou Ourley.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 13, and 10-11 a.m. July 14, at Marks Mortuary, Wood River, her grandson Rev. Kevin Brown officiating.

Interment will follow at Wanda Cemetery, South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.


