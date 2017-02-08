Girls bowlers advance to sectional

The postseason is underway for high school girls bowling, and six locals struck it big in regional play over the weekend to advance to the sectional round.

The Waterloo High School girls bowling team just missed advancing out of Saturday’s Cahokia Regional, placing fifth. Only the top four teams advanced. Waterloo finished with a team score of 5,601, which was more than 200 pins behind fourth place Belleville West.

However, Waterloo will be represented by seniors Makensy Umscheid and Kristen Goersch at Saturday’s Belleville East Sectional. Umscheid rolled a 1,238 (206 per game average) and Goersch rolled a 1,169 (195 average) over six games.

Other local bowlers advancing to the sectional round are Dupo’s Courtney Argus, who rolled a 1,329 (221.5 average), Columbia’s Meagan Odum (1,167) and Peyton Schmidt (1,128), and Gibault’s Taylor Hoylman (1,136).

Columbia placed eighth as a team in the regional; Dupo placed 10th and Gibault placed 13th.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo completed an undefeated regular season at 13-0 with a win over Mascoutah at West Park Bowl in Columbia. With the victory, Waterloo secured its fourth straight Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

The Bulldogs were led this season by seniors Umscheid and Goersch, who averaged 210 and 193 per game, respectively.