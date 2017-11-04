 Gibault soccer drops state title game - Republic-Times | News

Gibault soccer drops state title game

By on November 4, 2017 at 9:19 pm

The Gibault soccer team poses with its second place trophy at the state tourney. (Jim Thompson photo)

The Gibault Catholic High School soccer team ended its season with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago’s Solorio Academy in the IHSA Class 2A state title game on Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

The Hawks finished their season with a record of 18-7-3.

Gibault trailed 3-0 at halftime and couldn’t break through despite some opportunities early in the second half. Gibault head coach Darryn Haudrich, defender Robert Lugge and goalkeeper Connor Olson were all ejected late in the contest.

The Hawks were playing in their first season at the Class 2A level after placing third at state in Class 1A last year.

Gibault defeated Wheaton Academy in the Class 2A semifinal on Friday, 2-1. For more on that game, click here.


