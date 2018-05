By Corey Saathoff on May 3, 2018 at 5:30 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault junior varsity girls soccer team.

The JV Hawks defeated Jefferson City, St. Francis Borgia and Parkway South to win the St. Joseph’s Academy JV Tournament over the weekend.

Mel Rueter and Kelly Papenberg scored three goals each in the tourney, with Mady Thompson, Hannah Stearns and Brooke Biffar contributing two goals apiece. Maddie Davis allowed just two goals in net. (submitted photo)