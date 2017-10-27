Gibault Catholic High School Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School soccer team. The Hawks edged cross-town rival Waterloo, 1-0, in an overtime thriller to win Saturday’s Class 2A Bethalto Regional championship. Gibault (14-6-3) advanced to the Columbia Sectional, where it faced Carbondale on Tuesday night. (Corey Saathoff photo)

