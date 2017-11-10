Gibault Catholic High School Soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School soccer team. Under first-year head coach Darryn Haudrich, the Hawks advanced to the state tournament in their first season at the Class 2A level, falling in Saturday’s title game for a second place finish. Gibault (18-7-3) made its 10th state tourney appearance, having won state titles in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013. Pictured is the team with its super-sectional plaque after defeating Chatham-Glenwood last Tuesday to advance to state. (John Hooser photo)