Gibault Catholic High School Boys Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on April 7, 2017 at 3:06 pm
The 2017 Gibault Catholic High School boys volleyball team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys volleyball team.
The Hawks picked up their first win as a varsity program on March 23, defeating Granite City in three sets.
Gibault also defeated Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday and are currently 2-4 on the season.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.