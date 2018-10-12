Gibault Catholic High School Boys Golf | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team.

The Hawks went 20-1 this season in match play and placed second in the Class 1A Waterloo Regional at Acorns Golf Links on Oct. 2 to qualify as a team for the Effingham Sectional played Monday.

Gibault placed sixth as a team at the sectional with a team score of 346.

Top golfers for the Hawks this fall included Lucas Herrmann, Cameron Toenjes, Nick Weilbacher, Jack Range, Alex Sweeney, Ryan Bollinger and Ian Bollinger. (Corey Saathoff photo)