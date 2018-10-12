Gibault Catholic High School Boys Golf | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on October 12, 2018 at 12:22 pm
Pictured is the 2018 Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team.
The Hawks went 20-1 this season in match play and placed second in the Class 1A Waterloo Regional at Acorns Golf Links on Oct. 2 to qualify as a team for the Effingham Sectional played Monday.
Gibault placed sixth as a team at the sectional with a team score of 346.
Top golfers for the Hawks this fall included Lucas Herrmann, Cameron Toenjes, Nick Weilbacher, Jack Range, Alex Sweeney, Ryan Bollinger and Ian Bollinger. (Corey Saathoff photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.