Gibault Catholic High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Hawks have won four straight games following a 3-15 start, including victories over the weekend against Chester and Red Bud. Gibault (7-15) hosts Waterloo in a cross-town rivalry showdown on Feb. 6. (submitted photo)

