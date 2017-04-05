Gibault boys volleyball hanging tough

Playing in their inaugural varsity season, the Gibault Catholic High School boys volleyball team has picked up a couple of early wins.

With Heather Lazarides at the helm, the Hawks (2-3) won their first match as a varsity program on March 23 against Granite City in three sets.

Joey Green recorded 17 kills and Aaron Grohmann had 31 assists in the victory. Green leads the team with 52 kills on the season. Grohmann leads the way with 101 assists…>>>

