Gibault Boys Soccer | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 9, 2018 at 3:55 pm
The Gibault soccer team poses with its fourth place trophy at the Class 2A state tournament in Hoffman Estates on Nov. 3.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School soccer team. The Hawks dropped two highly contested games in penalty kicks at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Hoffman Estates last weekend to take home the fourth place trophy.
This was the third straight year that Gibault advanced to the state tourney and the second consecutive appearance in two years at the Class 2A level.
Republic-Times
