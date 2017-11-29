Gibault boys hoops a work in progress

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team will be looking to new faces this season following the departure of several seniors from last year’s squad that went 22-8.

Longtime Hawks head coach Dennis Rueter, who reached the 700th career win milestone last season, said this year’s bunch is smaller than some of his recent teams but also quicker.

“We are a work in progress but are quicker than we’ve been in a few years,” Rueter said. “We need to learn to play harder to use our quickness. We are very small.”

Among the key returning players from last season is junior guard Karson Huels, who enjoyed recent success on the soccer pitch. He averaged slightly more than eight points per game as a sophomore and was a force from three-point range.

“Karson Huels will be our leading scorer,” Rueter said. “He will also be our primary ball handler.”

Senior Josh Besserman will be counted on this season to provide a big body under the net. The 6-foot-2 forward saw limited varsity time last season…>>>

