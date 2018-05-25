Gibault Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School baseball team coached by Andy Skaer. The Hawks edged Okawville on Thursday, 2-1, and blanked New Athens on Monday, 9-0, to win the Class 1A Gibault Regional at SPPS Field in Waterloo. The Hawks (12-23) advanced to the Greenville University Sectional, where they lost to Nokomis on Wednesday.

