Gerard “Jerry” Anthony Carpentier | Obituary

Gerard “Jerry” Anthony Carpentier, 77, died March 26, 2017.

He was born Jan. 14, 1940, in St. Louis, son of the late Robert and Hazel Carpentier.

Jerry married Mary Ann Carpentier (nee Stipe) of Columbia in 1972 in St. Louis; they were happily married for 44 years.

Jerry worked for the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local No. 3 and also worked as an elevator mechanic, both for more than 30 years, serving as an executive board member. Jerry was one of the proud members who helped in the construction of the Gateway Arch.

Jerry enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas. He was an avid history buff, particularly enjoying the World War II era.

Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends. There wasn’t a bar in the St. Louis metropolitan area where they didn’t know his name.

Survivors include his wife; his sons Jeffery (Susan) of St. Louis, James (Jill) of Crestwood, Mo., John (Vicki) of Ballwin, Mo., and Keith of St. Louis; his daughter Karie of Columbia; his grandchildren Thomas of South St. Louis County, Daniel of St. Louis, Emily of St. Louis, Jerry (Jennifer) of Arnold, Mo., and Daniel of Columbia; his great-grandchildren Brayden and Silas of Arnold, Mo.; siblings Tom Carpentier of California and Donna Hagen of Florissant, Mo.; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters Joan Zeitz and Sue Carpentier.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 20, at the Glazier Union Hall, 5916 Wilson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be left on St. Louis Cremation Services on line guest book at stlouiscremation.com.