Georgia | Pet of the Week

Georgia is a brindle beauty! She is two years old, energetic, and playful. Her favorite toys are chew toys, sticks, and tennis balls. Georgia knows several commands including sit, down, shake, and roll over. She is housebroken and trustworthy in the house when left alone. Georgia does well around children but prefers to be the only dog in the family. Come meet this charming and happy girl today.

Georgia’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.