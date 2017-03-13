Georgia men guilty of credit card fraud at local Walmarts

Two Georgia men recently entered guilty pleas in federal court to charges of credit card fraud involving several Walmart stores in the metro-east, including the Waterloo location.

Samirahdam E. Rolley, 25, of Stone Mountain, Ga., pled guilty to two credit card fraud charges and a charge of aggravated identity theft Friday in East St. Louis. On Feb. 27, Michael A. Gordon of Stone Mountain, Ga., pled guilty to the same charges arising out of the same incidents.

Rolley’s and Gordon’s crimes occurred at several Walmart stores in the metro-east over a three-day period in June 2015.

At their plea hearings, both Rolley and Gordon admitted that they travelled from Georgia to Southern Illinois in early June 2015. During their trip, Rolley and Gordon had in their possession numerous gift cards. The magnetic strips of these gift cards had been re-encoded with stolen debit card numbers. Some of these debit account numbers were for the accounts of Southern Illinois residents at a local credit union. Rolley and Gordon used the altered gift cards to make purchases at numerous Walmarts, including stores in Cahokia, O’Fallon, Belleville, Highland, Wood River, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Carlyle.

The purchases made by Rolley and Gordon were debited to the bank accounts of the victims whose debit account numbers had been embedded on the gift cards, court information states.

Sentencing for both Rolley and Gordon is scheduled for June 23. The charges of using stolen account numbers and using counterfeit credit cards are both punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and restitution. The aggravated ID theft charge carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison, which must be served consecutively with any prison sentence imposed for the stolen account number charge.

Several police departments assisted the FBI with the investigation, including the Carlyle, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Wood River police departments, as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Walmart’s Global Security Department also assisted in the investigation.