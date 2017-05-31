 George D. Dunlap | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

George D. Dunlap | Obituary

George D. Dunlap

George D. Dunlap, 86, of Waterloo, died May 26, 2017, in Eureka, Mo.

He was born June 3, 1930, in New Harmony, Ind., son of the late James Willam and Elsie Marie Dunlap (nee Hardy).

George was a proud Chrysler and United Automobile Workers retiree.

Survivors include his children Steven J. Dunlap and Linda L. Cox; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends; along with dear companion Vera Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons John C. Dunlap and George W. Dunlap, daughter Yvonne M. Gass, and brother Robert E. Dunlap.

The family thanks the staffs of St. Andrew’s at Francis Place Skilled Nursing Care and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for their loving care.

Visitation and funeral services were May 31, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to cancer or heart research.


