Generosity of community helps Lydia keep on fighting

Lydia Boyer needs a miracle – now more than ever.

After a weekend fundraiser organized by Stubborn German Brewing Company owners Chris and Tammy Rahn, scores of Waterloo merchants, business people and residents from around the region brought in a staggering nearly $100,000 to help pay for Lydia to enter a study at the University of California San Francisco using a modified measles virus to try to attack a tumor.

But Wednesday her parents, Josh and Kayla, learned Lydia won’t be making the trip to San Fran after all. This time it’s not due to the insurance debacle the donations were intended to offset. Instead it’s that Lydia’s just too sick. Her T-cells, an important marker of her immune system, are too low.

“Her body is still recovering from the high dose chemo she was previously on,” Josh said.

Six-year-old Lydia is in this position in the first place because last year she was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor on her brain and spine called medulloblastoma. Within days of completing treatment for it, doctors found it had returned.

“They say there is no known cure for a recurrence,” said her dad. “It’s extremely aggressive. I feel like we’re on borrowed time; we always have been.”

But don’t count Lydia out. Her story certainly doesn’t end here.

“We know God has a plan and the California study wasn’t it right now,” Josh added. “We talked to our doctor here and she is putting Lydia on Irinotecan, Timodor, and most likely Avastin. The thing with Avastin is it could potentially not be covered by our insurance but it is a very promising successful chemo in treating recurrent medulloblastoma. So with our awesome community making it possible, we are getting her the treatment and going to pay out of pocket whatever the cost.”

So awesome was the community response that the Boyers are still trying to wrap their minds around the magnitude of what Monroe County collected and presented Tuesday night. The donations even included that of a woman who wished to remain anonymous waiting until Boyer was in the car to head to the bank when she approached him with a $10,000 check before slipping off into the night.

“I am speechless,” Josh said.

Donations can still be made directly to the House of Neighborly Service. The organization has been distributing monthly funds to the Boyers since Lydia was diagnosed, sending just under $20,000 so far. HNS is continuing to accept tax-free donations, all of which go to the intended party. Mail a check to P.O. Box 367, Waterloo, IL 62298, made payable to HNS or Josh Boyer.

