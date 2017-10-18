Gedern visitors enjoy stay in Columbia

Delegates from Gedern, Germany arrived in their sister city of Columbia on Oct. 6. Some came for the first time while others, for the 14th.

Regardless, everyone enjoyed the experience and used the opportunity to strengthen the bond between the two cities. The visit began with the tradition of the fire department escorting the delegates into town.

Following that, the group toured the new 11 South complex, attended two different social gatherings at Turner Hall, and traveled to St. Louis to see the Gateway Arch and walk through the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, among other activities. Gedern Mayor Guido Kempel told Columbia Sister Cities President Ingrid Soraghan in German that he enjoyed his first visit to America.

“Gedern has three other sister cities in (other countries) and he has participated in all three. He said he’s very impressed with the experiences,” Soraghan said…>>>

