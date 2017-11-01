Gas leak reported at IDOT shed in Hecker
By Sean McGowan
on November 1, 2017 at 1:02 pm
Pictured, first responders work the scene of a gas leak outside of Hecker. (Sean McGowan photo)
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Hecker Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded at about noon Wednesday to the report of a gas leak at 8272 Nike Road near Hecker. Initial reports indicated a gas line was hit at the Illinois Department of Transportation shed just east of Hecker. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
Emergency vehicles blocked the road and were waiting for Ameren to arrive to repair the line. It is unclear how the gas line was hit. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net