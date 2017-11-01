Gas leak reported at IDOT shed in Hecker

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Hecker Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded at about noon Wednesday to the report of a gas leak at 8272 Nike Road near Hecker. Initial reports indicated a gas line was hit at the Illinois Department of Transportation shed just east of Hecker. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Emergency vehicles blocked the road and were waiting for Ameren to arrive to repair the line. It is unclear how the gas line was hit. Check back for more information as it becomes available.