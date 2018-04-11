 Gas leak on Madison Drive in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Gas leak on Madison Drive in Waterloo

By on April 12, 2018 at 10:31 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. Thursday to a gas leak reported at 105 Madison Drive. A gas department worker called in the leak and requested an evacuation of nearby homes.

Police and fire department personnel evacuated homes on Madison Drive and Hamacher Avenue between Adams and Jefferson drives as a precaution. The Monroe County EMA also assisted at a staging area set up near the incident. The Columbia Fire Department also assisted with manpower, staging at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the WFD responded to two separate reports of possible anhydrous ammonia leaks. For more on those calls, click here.


