Gas leak at Columbia Dairy Queen
By Republic-Times
on April 2, 2018 at 12:24 pm
Columbia Fire Department personnel were joined by police and EMS in responding shortly before 12:20 p.m. Monday to a gas leak reported inside the Columbia Dairy Queen on South Main Street.
The fast food restaurant was evacuated briefly as a precaution.
Initial reports are that one person sustained minor burns in the incident.
Dairy Queen was reopened to customers by about 1 p.m.
