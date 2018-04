Gas leak at Columbia Dairy Queen

By Republic-Times on April 2, 2018 at 12:24 pm

Columbia Fire Department personnel were joined by police and EMS in responding shortly before 12:20 p.m. Monday to a gas leak reported inside the Columbia Dairy Queen on South Main Street.

The fast food restaurant was evacuated briefly as a precaution.

Initial reports are that one person sustained minor burns in the incident.

Dairy Queen was reopened to customers by about 1 p.m.