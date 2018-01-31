Gaming revenue rolling in

Five years on from the passage of the Illinois Video Gaming Act, Illinois municipalities and county boards that passed ordinances approving gaming are seeing funds steadily on the rise.

Waterloo, Columbia and Monroe County all allow video gaming terminals in licensed establishments.

Waterloo leads the way with 43 terminals in 11 establishments. In 2017, the city received $98,734.58 in revenue, up from $75,628.75 in 2016.

The greatest amount — $25,303.57 — came from Ruby’s, followed by Willie’s West End with $18,851.10, Bobeck’s Sports Bar & Grill with $14,506.09, Marilyn’s Wine Time with $13,105.16, Randy’s Double R Bar with $12,216.56, and Outsiders, JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill, Fourth Street Bar & Grill, LMBries (now Mr. BBQ) and Imo’s with less than $5,000 each. In all, patrons spent $19.2 million at Waterloo video gaming terminals, with nearly $18 million paid out in winnings.

Illinois collects a 30 percent tax on net terminal income, or the amount gambled minus what is paid out, with 25 percent going to the state and the other 5 percent going to the local municipality or county. The remaining 70 percent of the income is split evenly between the business that hosts the video gaming terminals and the terminal operators.

Waterloo created the Video Gaming Downtown Beautification Fund to put its share of the revenue to good use.

“We want to make sure this money goes to efforts that keep the city looking nice,” Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said in a 2015 article.

The city approved the purchase of the colored Christmas lights and white lights that hang over Main and Mill streets all year round out of the fund. New downtown Christmas decorations, hanging flower baskets, painted murals on the sides of downtown buildings, and signs for historic buildings are other items that have been paid for out of this fund.

Columbia created a park improvement fund for its share of video gaming revenue. In 2017, that amount, from 29 machines at eight establishments, was $52,871.57…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the January 31, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.