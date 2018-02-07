 Gagen-Frank | Engagement - Republic-Times | News

By on February 7, 2018 at 1:03 pm

Alyssa Gagen and Jacob Frank

Alyssa Clare Gagen and Jacob Edward Frank of Waterloo have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jeff and JoAnne Gagen of Freeburg. She is a graduate of Freeburg Community High School, University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a master’s degree in public administration. She is employed as a welcome specialist for the Monroe County YMCA.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Steve and Vicki Frank of Waterloo. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in agriculture systems productions. He is employed as a location manager for Gateway FS in Red Bud.

The couple are planning a Sept. 8, 2018, wedding.


