Gabby | Pet of the Week

Gabby is a sweet girl who is very loving and enjoys giving kisses to her humans. She loves to play fetch but is a strong chewer so strong toys are a must.

Gabby learns quickly and knows how to sit, down, stay and “home,” which is going into her crate where she sleeps through the night.

She gets along with other dogs her size and kids too. This beautiful girl likes to chew ice and eat little pieces of banana.

A fenced in yard would be a plus for Gabby since she is energetic and likes to run and play.

Come meet Gabby at the shelter and make her part of your family.

Gabby is a nine-month-old pit bull terrier mix.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.