Fults man enjoys Honor Flight experience

Ron Biermann of Fults can often be seen in the community with a cheerful expression, ready to engage in friendly conversation or ask how sheep celebrate Memorial Day.

“With a bah-bah-cue,” is the 68-year-old’s answer.

As any veteran can attest, the freedom to enjoy these finer parts of life have come at a heavy price.

“You know, next year will mark 50 years since my tour of duty in Vietnam. And not a day goes by that I don’t think about it,” he reflected.

Biermann, a recent Land of Lincoln Honor Flight participant, remembers the friends he made in the military. He remembers the gruesome tactics of the enemy. He remembers those who died in battle.

And when he exited the plane last week at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield to see a swath of admirers applauding him for his service, he remembered the stark contrast with the reception people gave when he returned home from war.

“We didn’t get any of that back then,” Biermann explained…>>>

