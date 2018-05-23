Friends partner in Columbia business venture

Three young men are breathing new life into the miniature golf course on the J.B. Golf Tee campus at 2400 Ramsey Road in Columbia.

Brothers Chase and Logan Taake and friend Blake Holmes, all of Columbia, brainstormed business ideas over breakfast last year when the inspiration hit for them to restore the course to its former glory.

The business partners wanted to enable kids and families to enjoy a fun community activity.

“We were just playing around, talking about starting a millionaire idea,” said Chase, a Columbia High School graduate. “And then we started talking about, ‘we have nothing fun in Columbia.’”

That led to them calling up J.B. Golf Tee owner Riley Lucas, who accepted their proposal off the bat. Lucas said he had the course open to the public last year but it is in need of an overhaul.

“They’re doing a great job so far. It’s been in need of these renovations for quite a while,” Lucas relayed.

As for Logan, a CHS junior, he said the course brings back fond memories from his childhood.

“We just remembered us doing that and how it was a ton of fun for us to have that kind of tradition for us to come up here … with our dad,” he explained. “And how I saw it was like maybe some other kids could have the same bond with their parents…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the May 23, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.