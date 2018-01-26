Friday night structure fire south of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on January 26, 2018 at 11:28 pm
Pictured is the scene of the fire at 5916 KK Road south of Waterloo. (Kermit Constantine photo)
The Waterloo Fire Department received assistance from Red Bud and Hecker firefighters in battling a structure fire late Friday night south of Waterloo.
The fire at 5916 KK Road was called in about 10:45 p.m. by a passerby traveling on nearby Route 3. The house was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival. Power lines melted off the house and fell to the ground.
It is believed that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
