Friday night crash near YMCA

By Republic-Times on November 30, 2018 at 5:51 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 5:35 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with a minor injury in foggy conditions on Route 3 southbound near the YMCA south of Columbia.

One of the vehicles involved was a red crossover SUV.

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded along with EMS. One person was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County.