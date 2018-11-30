Friday night crash near YMCA
By Republic-Times
on November 30, 2018 at 5:51 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 5:35 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with a minor injury in foggy conditions on Route 3 southbound near the YMCA south of Columbia.
One of the vehicles involved was a red crossover SUV.
Columbia police and fire department personnel responded along with EMS. One person was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County.
