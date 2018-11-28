Friday morning rollover on Bluff Road
By Republic-Times
on November 30, 2018 at 10:40 am
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rollover crash in foggy conditions on Bluff Road near Sandalwood Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was on its roof with the female driver sitting next to it. Injuries appeared to be minor.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash.
