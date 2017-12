A 29-year-old Columbia man was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a crash that occurred about 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Main Street in Columbia.

Police said a white 2004 Acura driven by Zachary Devenport struck a brick fence post in the crash, resulting in bricks flying off and damaging multiple cars parked nearby. Some of the bricks wound up in the parking lot of Barehands Crossfit, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.