Friday morning crash near Millstadt

By Republic-Times on May 18, 2018 at 10:31 am

Millstadt Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted police in responding about 9:30 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage and possible injuries on Freeburg-Douglas Road at Route 158 in St. Clair County.

The vehicles involved were a silver SUV and a black pickup truck. Traffic was re-routed as emergency crews tended to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.