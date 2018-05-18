Friday morning crash near Millstadt
By Republic-Times
on May 18, 2018 at 10:31 am
Millstadt Fire Department and EMS personnel assisted police in responding about 9:30 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage and possible injuries on Freeburg-Douglas Road at Route 158 in St. Clair County.
The vehicles involved were a silver SUV and a black pickup truck. Traffic was re-routed as emergency crews tended to the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.