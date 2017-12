Friday morning crash in Columbia

By Republic-Times on December 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at South Main Street shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

The vehicles involved were a tan pickup truck and a red car.

At least one person was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. No other information was immediately available.