 Friday fish fry frenzy sweeps county - Republic-Times | News

Friday fish fry frenzy sweeps county

By on March 8, 2017 at 12:01 pm

Pictured, from left, volunteers on the food line at the Waterloo VFW on Friday are Butch Sparwasser, Ann Stoeckel and Jerry Nungesser. (Sean McGowan photo)

With Lent came the start of the much-anticipated Friday fish fry season, and some use the occasion to sample the best local offerings with friends.

Marketicity’s “Cod Squad” plans to make a comeback at this year’s fish fry scene. Well, not exactly. But a few team members are expected to band together to sample some battered and fried seafood during the Lenten season.

Marketicity president Gary Most told the Republic-Times that the team is used to hitting up the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department fish fry, along with the Waterloo VFW, Waterloo Sportsman’s Club and The Corner Pub in Valmeyer. Most said about three or four people plan to go on this year’s adventure, but to where, they are not yet certain.

“It’s a matter of, ‘Do we hit our favorites or try some new ones?’” he said.

For Most, hitting his favorite would mean a drive to the Waterloo VFW…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 8 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Sean McGowan

Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net