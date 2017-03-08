Friday fish fry frenzy sweeps county

With Lent came the start of the much-anticipated Friday fish fry season, and some use the occasion to sample the best local offerings with friends.

Marketicity’s “Cod Squad” plans to make a comeback at this year’s fish fry scene. Well, not exactly. But a few team members are expected to band together to sample some battered and fried seafood during the Lenten season.

Marketicity president Gary Most told the Republic-Times that the team is used to hitting up the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department fish fry, along with the Waterloo VFW, Waterloo Sportsman’s Club and The Corner Pub in Valmeyer. Most said about three or four people plan to go on this year’s adventure, but to where, they are not yet certain.

“It’s a matter of, ‘Do we hit our favorites or try some new ones?’” he said.

For Most, hitting his favorite would mean a drive to the Waterloo VFW…>>>

Read the rest of this story and view more photos in the March 8 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.