Friday afternoon crash in Waterloo

By on May 3, 2019 at 3:18 pm

Waterloo police responded about 3:10 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage in the area of 654 N. Market Street.

There was not believed to be any injuries associated with the crash, per initial reports.

