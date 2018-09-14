Freedom | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Freedom. I like to play and chase and pounce, then snuggle and purr myself to sleep in your lap. I can’t wait to have a forever family.

Freedom is 4 months old and qualifies for a $60 adoption fee and one entry for a chance to win a new 2017 Ford Fiesta or one of 19 cash prizes.

Contact Helping Strays at 618-939-7389 for more information.

Visit Freedom at the Helping Strays shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.