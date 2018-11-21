Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

The Raging Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start to the 2018-19 season after wins this week over Granite City and Alton. The team has outscored opponents 48-11.

The leading scorers so far for the Raging Bulldogs are Nick Mumford and Donovan Knuckles, and Cole Davis ranks among the league’s top goaltenders.