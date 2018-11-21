Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 21, 2018 at 1:44 pm
(photo courtesy Kim Mumford Photography)
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.
The Raging Bulldogs are off to a 6-0 start to the 2018-19 season after wins this week over Granite City and Alton. The team has outscored opponents 48-11.
The leading scorers so far for the Raging Bulldogs are Nick Mumford and Donovan Knuckles, and Cole Davis ranks among the league’s top goaltenders.
Republic-Times
