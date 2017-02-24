 Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week

By on February 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

The 2016-17 Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey club.

The Raging Bulldogs defeated Collinsville and top-seeded Edwardsville in the first two rounds of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs earlier this month, both in three games, to advance to the MVCHA Class 2A finals against O’Fallon.

Freeburg-Waterloo won game one of the finals on Thursday but dropped game two in a shootout, 4-3, on Monday night and lost the winner-take-all game three Tuesday night in East Alton.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.