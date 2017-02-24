Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey club.

The Raging Bulldogs defeated Collinsville and top-seeded Edwardsville in the first two rounds of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs earlier this month, both in three games, to advance to the MVCHA Class 2A finals against O’Fallon.

Freeburg-Waterloo won game one of the finals on Thursday but dropped game two in a shootout, 4-3, on Monday night and lost the winner-take-all game three Tuesday night in East Alton.