Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs Hockey | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey club of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Raging Bulldogs are off to a 8-0-1 start to the 2017-18 campaign after finishing one win short of the league title last season. The leading scorers for the team are senior Jacob Pitt and sophomores Nate Metz and Braden Fiscus, with junior goalie Trevor Smith playing well between the pipes. (John Spytek photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.