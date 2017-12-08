Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs Hockey | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey club of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. The Raging Bulldogs are off to a 8-0-1 start to the 2017-18 campaign after finishing one win short of the league title last season. The leading scorers for the team are senior Jacob Pitt and sophomores Nate Metz and Braden Fiscus, with junior goalie Trevor Smith playing well between the pipes. (John Spytek photo)