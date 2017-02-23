Free Wi-Fi in downtown Waterloo

Harrisonville Telephone Company President and CEO H.R. Gentsch and Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith announced this week that HTC and the City of Waterloo have formed a joint venture that provides free Wi-Fi networks and Internet connectivity for visitors to downtown Waterloo as well as Zimmer Park and Lakeview Park.

This service will provide visitors with a reliable, freely available Wi-Fi Internet connection, allowing them to use laptops, smart phones, tablets and other Internet connected devices without having to pay using cellular plan data.

Visitors will now have the ability to freely stream music while working out, post pictures of family time at the parks, and stay connected while enjoying Waterloo.

“Waterloo will now be part of a growing number of cities that offers a free, reliable Wi-Fi connection in their downtown areas and local parks,” Gentsch said. “Cities throughout the U.S. have already begun implementing Wi-Fi to allow patrons to update their social media, stream video, get directions, check their email and more. By implementing new technologies in our downtown areas and local parks, we hope to build a strong connection with our customers and give them the same great technology that is being provided in larger cities. Bringing a free Wi-Fi connection is just the latest contribution HTC has made to advance technology in the communities it serves.”

Mayor Smith stated, “It was great working with our local communications provider, HTC, to establish free Wi-Fi to our citizens in the downtown area and in our parks.”

To use the Wi-Fi connection, visitors will simply need to open the Wi-Fi preferences on their device and select the HTC connection. They will then be connected to an open, reliable connection that will allow them to use their Internet connected devices to their full ability.

For more information on HTC, call 939-6112 or visit online at www.htc.net.