Teen airlifted after fall from vehicle

A teenager was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of head injuries sustained when he fell off the hood of a moving vehicle on Remington Road at Prairie Place in a subdivision off Country Club Lane in Waterloo shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded to the scene along with Survival Flight medical helicopter service.

The victim, a 16-year-old male identified by his family as Waterloo High School student Brody Cobb, was conscious at the scene. Police said he was on the hood of an acquaintance’s 2006 Jeep SUV when the accident occurred.

Brody’s mother, Amanda Dugan, told the Republic-Times that the vehicle was going 25-30 miles per hour when the incident occurred. Her son remains in intensive care at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with skull fractures and bleeding on the brain, she said.

“Please pray for him,” Dugan said.