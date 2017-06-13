Francis B. “Frank” Gregson | Obituary

Francis B. “Frank” Gregson, 62, of New Athens, died June 10, 2017, in Belleville.

He was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Red Bud, son of Veronica A. Gregson (nee Gale) and the late Quentin J. Gregson.

He was married to LuAnn Gregson (nee Birkner); she survives him.

Frank was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Hecker, where he was president of the Holy Name Society and groundskeeper for the church.

He was a member of Hecker Sportsman Club; was a Union carpenter, formerly employed at D&A Builders for more than 30 years; and an outdoorsman and a nature and animal enthusiast.

He is survived by his mother; wife; children Scott (Lyndall) Gregson, Dr. Kristi (Dr. Jason) Moore, and Katie (Dr. James) Munden; grandchildren Thomas Francis, Cassidy, Brady, Brynn, Finley, Maddox, Cynthia, Trey, Antwone and Doris; brothers Gerard Q. (Clara) Gregson, Michael G. (Nancy) Gregson, and Marvin C. (Elaine) Gregson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dane Wittenbrink, Gilbert (Deanna) Birkner, and Jonella (Michael) Donius; dear friends Larry and Mary Schaltenbrand and Mike and Sherry Dill; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, father-in-law Gilbert Birkner, sister-in-law Evelyn Wittenbrink, and niece Aimee Gregson.

Visitation was June 12-13, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated June 13 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment followed at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Augustine of Canterbury Scholarship Fund or St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church.