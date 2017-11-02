Frances Mary Meyer | Obituary

Frances Mary “Curly the Clown” Meyer, nee Wittenauer, 84, of Waterloo, died Nov. 2, 2017, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 11, 1933, near Hecker.

Frances was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, St. Paul United Church of Christ – Floraville and the Waterloo Quadrilles Square Dance Club. She served as a volunteer for Sister Cities, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Waterloo Senior Center, RSVP and Monroe Council for the Handicapped, and also entertained as Curly the Clown. Frances was kind and caring, with a passion for bringing smiles and laughter to others. She truly enjoyed volunteering, dancing and traveling.

She is survived by her husband Willis “Butch” Meyer; children Dennis (Virginia) Brand, Shirley (Michael) Stiening, Nancy (Kenneth) Schanz, Allen (Gina) Brand, Janet (Tim) Tessler and Eric (Mellisa) Meyer; stepsons Kevin Meyer and Curtis (Kellie) Meyer; step-daughter Tyana “Renne” (Stan) Melching; grandchildren Chad (Amelia) Stiening, Rhonda (Eric) Major, Angie (Jeff) Filipiak, Denise Buettner, Todd Brand, Brian (Payton) Kaspr, Christa Stiening, Andrew (Andrea) Brand, Heather (Jerry) Sherman, Steven (Julie) Kasprzyk, Layne Meyer and Kloey Meyer; six step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; brothers Clement Wittenauer and Walter “Bud” Wittenauer; sister Rosemary Livingston; plus nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends.

Frances was preceded in death by parents Walter F. and Frances (nee Kreher) Wittenauer; sister Rose Marie in infancy, brother Delbert Wittenauer, sisters Rita M. Kelley and Mary Anne Wittenauer; grandson Christopher Stiening; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 4 p.m. until time of service Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul UCC-Floraville.

Funeral services will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Paul UCC-Floraville, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

A Celebration of Life meal will take place immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Frances Meyer’s Care Enhancement Fund for Oak Hill, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the Robert Mathews Foundation.