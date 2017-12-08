Fonzie | Pet of the Week

Fonzie is a two year old german shepherd mix. Fonzie is a fun happy dog who enjoys taking walks. He keeps his kennel clean at the shelter and seems to get along with other dogs. Unfortunately, Fonzie has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. While going through treatment, he will need a calm, quiet foster home. Call the shelter to find out more about fostering, with the possibility of adopting, this sweet boy. Fonzie weighs about 50 pounds.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.