Flu outbreak reaches Monroe County

Flu season is in full force, and if national reports are any indication, the severity and outbreak of the illness is much worse than in previous years.

The nastiest aspect of the flu has been the 30 pediatric deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control. On top of that, the illness is widespread in every state except Hawaii, with a current hospitalization rate of 31.5 of every 100,000 U.S. residents.

The CDC sent out a health advisory at the end of December about increased Influenza A H3N2 activity. In Illinois, the Belleville News-Democrat reports that at least four people have died from the flu this season, including one pediatric death.

The CDC explains that the flu can make the body susceptible to pneumonia or other more severe illnesses. In one case, a healthy 21-year-old man in Pennsylvania died when he decided to ride out his symptoms and not check in with a physician.

Monroe County Health Department Director John Wagner advised that those who think they may have the flu should check themselves in at an urgent care facility or primary physician within 48 hours of developing symptoms.

“It’s best to be safe and see a physician, especially with treatments available to lessen the severity because you never know when it’s going to jump from your run-of-the-mill flu to something more serious,” he said…>>>

