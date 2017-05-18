Floyd E. Crowder | Obituary

Floyd Edward Crowder, 84, of Columbia, died May 18, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Louis.

He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Warnock, son of the late William C. and Lula I., nee Smith, Crowder. He was married to Judith, nee Easton, Crowder, who survives him. They were married June 20, 1969, at the Graham Chapel, Washington University, St. Louis.

Floyd E. Crowder, JD’58, was Founder of the law firm of Crowder & Scoggins. He was also CEO of Monroe County Title Company.

Crowder received his AB degree from Washington University in 1955, and his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in 1957. After graduation, he served three years in the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate. In 1960, Crowder entered private practice in East St. Louis. Three years later, he established his own general practice of law in Columbia. Today, Crowder & Scoggins is comprised of six attorneys.

During his professional career, Crowder was State’s Attorney of Monroe County from 1964 to 1968 and again in 1976. In addition, he served as Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Illinois from 1969 until 1983.

A former president of the St. Clair and the Monroe County Bar Associations, Crowder was a member of the Illinois Bar Association and the Missouri Bar, and a fellow of the American Bar Association. He was active in community and philanthropic activities and served as President of the Sophia and Elmer Oerter Charitable Foundation, Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation, and Crowder Family Foundation. Crowder was also a member of the Washington University School of Law’s National Council. He was a recipient of Washington University Law School’s 2001 Distinguished Alumni Award. Crowder was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal by the Secretary of the Air Force for his Meritorious Service.

In addition to his wife, survivors include children John Crowder, Carolyn Messerly, Joy (Mark) Scoggins, Andrea (Paul) Khoury and Michelle (Tim) Walkonis; grandchildren Martha (Ryan) Burgett, Aaron Crowder, Stephanie Van Sant, Colleen and Caleb Messerly, Blaine, Haley, and Clayton Scoggins, Caide, Cole, Ava and Cruz Khoury, Floyd “Owen” and Dane Gaither; a brother, Charles H. (Marian) Crowder; brother and sisters-in-law Mavis (William) Caswell, Allan Easton, and Kimberly (Robert) Pierce, along with many relatives and close friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lena Bean; brothers James H. Garris and Alfred Crowder; and son-in-law, John Messerly.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia. Private services and interment will be held.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Anthony’s Charitable Foundation, 10010 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128, or the American Heart Association, 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141.