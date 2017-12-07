Florence Haberl | Obituary

Florence E., nee Metter, Haberl, 93, of Columbia, died Dec. 6, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Columbia, daughter of the late Albert and Cora (nee Baltz) Metter.

Mrs. Haberl was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and served as a soloist for many years. She also served on the church consistory and was the college student reporter for 32 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, formerly known as Monroe Chapter 597 and now known as Rob Morris Chapter 98. She served as a Worthy Matron, grand lecturer and instructed the chapter for eight years. Other organizations included the Al Sihah 29, Daughters of the Nile, Columbia Library Board for 25 years and former member of Friends of the Library. She was a member of the Columbia Historical Society, Columbia Senior Citizens, Columbia Sister Cities, Columbia Centennial Committee and a member of the Sangerbund Group. She had the honor of representing Illinois by cutting the ribbon for the dedication of the original Jefferson Barracks Bridge in 1944.

Surviving are her son Eugene (Jacqueline) Haberl of Columbia; grandson Jeffrey Haberl; and great-grandchildren William and Grace Haberl of O’Fallon, along with other close relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband Clifford W. Haberl.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at the church with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul Street, Columbia, IL, 62236.