Fire reported at old Waterloo fire station
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on November 27, 2017 at 8:52 pm
Waterloo firefighters were called to a fire inside the old Waterloo Fire Department station on North Main Street about 7 p.m. Monday.
The station is currently housing a book sale, along with Santa’s sleigh from Saturday night’s GLOW in the Dark holiday parade. The fire appeared to be confined to a desk, which was quickly extinguished and removed from the building.
An official cause of the fire has not been released. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
A cursory inspection of the sleigh revealed no damage that should impede the execution of Santa’s important duties next month.
