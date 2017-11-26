Fire reported at old Waterloo fire station

Waterloo firefighters were called to a fire inside the old Waterloo Fire Department station on North Main Street about 7 p.m. Monday.

The station is currently housing a book sale, along with Santa’s sleigh from Saturday night’s GLOW in the Dark holiday parade. The fire appeared to be confined to a desk, which was quickly extinguished and removed from the building.

An official cause of the fire has not been released. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

A cursory inspection of the sleigh revealed no damage that should impede the execution of Santa’s important duties next month.