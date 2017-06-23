Smoke in home near Fults

The Maeystown and Valmeyer fire departments responded about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to the report of smoke inside a home at 2753 Sutterville Road near Fults. All subjects were reported to be out of the home safely.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.